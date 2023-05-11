Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Position Reduced by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,978 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $14,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $74.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.60. The company has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $70.02 and a 1 year high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

