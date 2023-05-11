Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Director Ronald J. Gafford Sells 2,370 Shares

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $162,700.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Arcosa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACA traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $68.45. 176,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,237. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.52 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.69 and a 200-day moving average of $59.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $549.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.16 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.47%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACA shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Arcosa from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Arcosa from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Arcosa from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcosa

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACA. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Arcosa by 56.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Featured Articles

