Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Director Ronald J. Gafford Sells 2,370 Shares

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $162,700.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:ACA traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $68.45. 176,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,237. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.52 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.69 and a 200-day moving average of $59.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $549.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.16 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on ACA shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Arcosa from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Arcosa from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Arcosa from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACA. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Arcosa by 56.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.
