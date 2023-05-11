Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Arcosa has a payout ratio of 6.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Arcosa to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

Arcosa Price Performance

Shares of Arcosa stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,304. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.55. Arcosa has a 12 month low of $43.52 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.69 and its 200 day moving average is $59.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.56. Arcosa had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $549.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcosa will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Arcosa from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Arcosa from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Arcosa from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcosa

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter valued at about $28,879,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,248,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 19.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,881,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,714,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arcosa by 131.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 246,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,016,000 after acquiring an additional 139,639 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Arcosa by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 598,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,500,000 after acquiring an additional 93,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Featured Stories

