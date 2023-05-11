Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Arcosa from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa Stock Up 1.2 %

ACA stock opened at $69.02 on Monday. Arcosa has a 52 week low of $43.52 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.50.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $549.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.16 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arcosa will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.47%.

Institutional Trading of Arcosa

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 253.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 47.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 114.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcosa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.