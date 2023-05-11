Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Down 5.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Rating)’s share price fell 5.4% during trading on Thursday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $57.00. The company traded as low as $11.37 and last traded at $11.38. 88,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 970,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ARQT. Truist Financial cut their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.17.

In other news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $37,886.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 374,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,056,699.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $37,886.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 374,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,056,699.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $102,085.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,573 shares of company stock worth $619,390 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 103,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,531,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,489,000 after acquiring an additional 16,770 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a current ratio of 11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.16.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 million. Research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.81 EPS for the current year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

