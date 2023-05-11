Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Down 5.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.4% during trading on Thursday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $57.00. The company traded as low as $11.37 and last traded at $11.38. 88,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 970,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ARQT. Truist Financial cut their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.17.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $37,886.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 374,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,056,699.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $37,886.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 374,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,056,699.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $102,085.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,573 shares of company stock worth $619,390 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Down 4.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 103,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,531,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,489,000 after acquiring an additional 16,770 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a current ratio of 11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.16.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 million. Research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.81 EPS for the current year.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.