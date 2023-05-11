Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Trading Up 12.7%

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 12.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 782,286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,248,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th.
Aridis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 9.9 %
The company has a market cap of $6.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71.
About Aridis Pharmaceuticals
Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-101, AR-501, AR-712, AR-701, AR-401, AR-105 and AR-201. The company was founded by Eric J.
