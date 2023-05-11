Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Trading Up 12.7%

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 12.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 782,286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,248,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Aridis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 9.9 %

The company has a market cap of $6.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aridis Pharmaceuticals

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 524,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 646,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the period. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-101, AR-501, AR-712, AR-701, AR-401, AR-105 and AR-201. The company was founded by Eric J.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.