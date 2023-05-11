Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 9th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aris Water Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Aris Water Solutions’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $82.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.88 million.

Aris Water Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ARIS. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aris Water Solutions in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.86.

NYSE ARIS opened at $9.04 on Thursday. Aris Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $520.98 million, a P/E ratio of 452.23 and a beta of 1.63.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,800.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARIS. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 76.4% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,562,000 after purchasing an additional 920,918 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,092,000 after buying an additional 686,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 34.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,347,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 832.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 654,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after buying an additional 584,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 3,083.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 538,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after buying an additional 521,670 shares in the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

