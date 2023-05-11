Ark (ARK) Price Hits $0.28 on Major Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 11th. Ark has a total market cap of $47.95 million and $1.68 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006940 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000252 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003286 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003442 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003165 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 172,874,996 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

