Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Acquired by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.71.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,330 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $500,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total transaction of $189,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,846.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,330 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $500,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,150 shares of company stock valued at $25,185,179. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AJG stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $216.25. 173,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.99. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $148.24 and a 1-year high of $218.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

