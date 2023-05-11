Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Short Interest Up 366.7% in April

Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Asante Gold Stock Performance

Shares of ASGOF stock remained flat at C$1.50 during trading hours on Thursday. Asante Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.70 and a 52-week high of C$1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.11.

Asante Gold Company Profile

Asante Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company. The firm focuses on developing high margin gold projects including the Bibiani and Kubi Gold mines located on the prolific Bibiani and Ashanti Gold Belts. It has portfolio of projects in Ghana, Africa’s largest and safest gold producer.

