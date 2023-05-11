Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Short Interest Up 366.7% in April

Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Asante Gold Stock Performance
Shares of ASGOF stock remained flat at C$1.50 during trading hours on Thursday. Asante Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.70 and a 52-week high of C$1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.11.
Asante Gold Company Profile
