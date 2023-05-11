ASD (ASD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.83 Million

ASD (ASD) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. ASD has a market capitalization of $44.33 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0671 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ASD has traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007227 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00020827 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00025006 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018479 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26,822.44 or 1.00024461 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.07677207 USD and is down -4.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,008,957.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

