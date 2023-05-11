Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Update

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 79.9% from the April 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.73.
Assicurazioni Generali Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ARZGY traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.31. 10,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,330. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $9.37. Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55.
About Assicurazioni Generali
Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.
