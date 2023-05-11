Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.54

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.54 and last traded at $14.81, with a volume of 96675 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASB. StockNews.com downgraded Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

Associated Banc Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.59.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $504.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.71 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $116,993.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,140.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $116,993.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,140.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Haddad acquired 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $99,762.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $247,737 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Associated Banc by 26,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

