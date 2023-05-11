Astrafer Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $167.30 Million (ASTRAFER)

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. Over the last seven days, Astrafer has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. Astrafer has a market capitalization of $167.30 million and approximately $24,544.39 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Astrafer token can currently be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00003893 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Astrafer

Astrafer’s launch date was July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,553,960 tokens. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g. Astrafer’s official website is phantomgalaxies.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 1.07811078 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $13,562.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

