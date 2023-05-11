ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO) Trading Down 0.2%

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.83 and last traded at $14.83. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average of $15.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ATAC Credit Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ATAC Credit Rotation ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ATAC Credit Rotation ETF by 1,369.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter.

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF Company Profile

The ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (JOJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that toggles between corporate high-yield bonds and US Treasurys, depending on the utilities sectors performance relative to the US large-cap market.

