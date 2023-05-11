Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of International Paper by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 11,978 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 939,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,501,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in International Paper by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 106,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $31.67. 243,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,130. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $49.32.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

