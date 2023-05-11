Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,062,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,275,651,000 after acquiring an additional 198,735 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,718,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,225,154,000 after purchasing an additional 828,749 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,140,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,806,000 after buying an additional 137,873 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,932,000 after buying an additional 2,678,614 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,818,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,898,000 after purchasing an additional 31,019 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IWF stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $248.18. The company had a trading volume of 107,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,614. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.53 and a 200 day moving average of $229.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $258.84.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.