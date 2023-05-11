Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Newmont by 4,664.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.61.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $46.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,301,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,907,530. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $70.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.44 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.53.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.42%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,250,225.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,250,225.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,973,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

