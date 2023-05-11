ATI (NYSE:ATI) PT Raised to $50.00

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of ATI in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Benchmark increased their target price on ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATI has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.00.

ATI Stock Performance

Shares of ATI opened at $37.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.19. ATI has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $43.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATI

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. ATI had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. ATI’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ATI will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ATI during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in ATI by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ATI in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ATI by 218.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 574,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,293,000 after purchasing an additional 394,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of ATI by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 347,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after buying an additional 188,280 shares in the last quarter.

About ATI

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

