Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires 1,959 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,027 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,378,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,938,000 after acquiring an additional 595,046 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,051,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,952,000 after acquiring an additional 246,210 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,408,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,723,000 after acquiring an additional 68,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,129,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,300,000 after acquiring an additional 75,903 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA opened at $73.06 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.59.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

