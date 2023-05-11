Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 881.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,489 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.06.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,318. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 10,455 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.72, for a total transaction of $2,056,707.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,073 shares in the company, valued at $39,948,520.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 153,220 shares of company stock worth $29,479,261 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $168.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.08 and a 200-day moving average of $174.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

