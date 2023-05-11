Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $676,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.0 %

EMR stock opened at $81.65 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.10 and a 200 day moving average of $88.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

