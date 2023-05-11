Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Lowers Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,881,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,263,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,356,148,000 after buying an additional 3,443,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,714,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,599,980,000 after purchasing an additional 581,532 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $810,526,000 after purchasing an additional 221,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,080,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,837,000 after buying an additional 2,153,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC stock opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.46. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.24.

Truist Financial Profile



Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Further Reading

