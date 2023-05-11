Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at about $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ opened at $226.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.46 and a 200-day moving average of $230.64. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $261.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of -443.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -698.03%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.58.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

