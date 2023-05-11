Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases Shares of 20,375 Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 20,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,657,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,685.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 221,858 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 530,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 207,912 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,528,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 338,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after acquiring an additional 164,779 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMO stock opened at $24.74 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.83.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

