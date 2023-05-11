Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 1,000 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 985.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 623.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Price Performance

WELL opened at $79.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.13, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.30 and a 200 day moving average of $70.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $90.69.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,060.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

