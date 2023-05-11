Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 174 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Aflac by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 0.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Aflac by 22.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,054 shares of company stock worth $6,672,094 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Down 0.3 %

AFL opened at $66.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The company has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.51.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.