Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AY. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,339,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,393,000 after acquiring an additional 805,598 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,577,000 after buying an additional 601,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,149,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 744,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,270,000 after buying an additional 496,383 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,260,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,646,000 after buying an additional 422,300 shares during the period. 39.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AY opened at $26.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -870.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $36.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.18.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $243.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.09 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5,933.33%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

