Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) to Issue $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBNGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

Auburn National Bancorporation has raised its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years.

Auburn National Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of AUBN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.29. 312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.55. Auburn National Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUBN. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,528,500.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking services to commercial and retail customers. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Construction and Land Development, Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, and Consumer Installment.

See Also

