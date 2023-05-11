Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) to Issue $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.
Auburn National Bancorporation has raised its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years.
Shares of AUBN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.29. 312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.55. Auburn National Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.31.
Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking services to commercial and retail customers. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Construction and Land Development, Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, and Consumer Installment.
