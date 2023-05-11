Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) to Issue $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

Auburn National Bancorporation has raised its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years.

Auburn National Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of AUBN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.29. 312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.55. Auburn National Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUBN. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,528,500.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking services to commercial and retail customers. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Construction and Land Development, Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, and Consumer Installment.

