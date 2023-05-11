Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:AUBN)

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

Auburn National Bancorporation has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years.

AUBN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.29. The company had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.31. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The company has a market cap of $74.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,528,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. 8.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking services to commercial and retail customers. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Construction and Land Development, Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, and Consumer Installment.

