Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Short Interest Update

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 159,900 shares, an increase of 647.2% from the April 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Augusta Gold Stock Down 4.7 %

AUGG traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,046. The firm has a market cap of $78.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17. Augusta Gold has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $1.94.

Get Augusta Gold alerts:

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Augusta Gold Company Profile

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Augusta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augusta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.