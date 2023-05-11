Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Downgraded by OTR Global

OTR Global lowered shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) to a positive rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $232.40.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $196.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.26. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $560,147.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,681. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $560,147.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,681. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,815 shares in the company, valued at $960,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,671 shares of company stock worth $2,313,602. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 495.2% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

