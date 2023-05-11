Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $128.81

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.81 ($1.63) and traded as low as GBX 109.25 ($1.38). Avacta Group shares last traded at GBX 112 ($1.41), with a volume of 1,423,989 shares traded.

Avacta Group Stock Up 4.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £316.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -733.33 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 124.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 128.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 5.00.

About Avacta Group

Avacta Group Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cancer therapies and diagnostics based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION platforms in the United Kingdom, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. It operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

