Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Rating) shares were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 403 ($5.09) and last traded at GBX 410 ($5.17). Approximately 8,238 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 22,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 420 ($5.30).

Avingtrans Stock Down 2.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 429.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 415.94. The company has a market cap of £132.23 million, a P/E ratio of 2,157.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Get Avingtrans alerts:

Avingtrans Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. Avingtrans’s payout ratio is 2,105.26%.

Avingtrans Company Profile

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avingtrans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avingtrans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.