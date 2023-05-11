Axiom Investors LLC DE Acquires 330 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.21% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $33,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,631,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,868 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,752,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,337,000 after acquiring an additional 266,875 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $202,767,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,437,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 659,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,816,000 after buying an additional 88,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHKP. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CHKP stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.82. The company had a trading volume of 266,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,500. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.69. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $135.93.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.