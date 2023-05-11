Axiom Investors LLC DE Buys 153,040 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,502,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,040 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in TELUS were worth $29,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TU. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in TELUS by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in TELUS by 533.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TELUS in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

TU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. CIBC raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

NYSE TU traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $20.52. The company had a trading volume of 452,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,661. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). TELUS had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. As a group, analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.38%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

