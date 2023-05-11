Axiom Investors LLC DE Has $11.72 Million Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 118,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,315 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Exponent were worth $11,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,159,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,702,000 after acquiring an additional 32,128 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Exponent by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,422,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,250,000 after purchasing an additional 53,718 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,026,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,978,000 after buying an additional 12,952 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Exponent by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $37,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,400 shares of company stock worth $148,484. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:EXPO traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.45. The stock had a trading volume of 35,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,204. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 0.64. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.97 and a twelve month high of $112.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $140.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.17 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 30.86%. Exponent’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 53.06%.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

