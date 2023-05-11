Axiom Investors LLC DE Has $9.55 Million Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,575 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned approximately 0.11% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $9,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BJ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $544,178.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.81.

BJ stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.09. 466,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 60.16%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

