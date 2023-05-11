Axiom Investors LLC DE Lowers Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Axiom Investors LLC DE trimmed its position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 190,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,520 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $5,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 9.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,845,000 after buying an additional 100,206 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,411,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 157,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 40,590 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 43.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Evolent Health by 885.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,446,000 after buying an additional 336,281 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Evolent Health

In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $3,991,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 819,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,977.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $3,991,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 819,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,977.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 73,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,544,601.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 878,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,223,031.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 494,284 shares of company stock valued at $16,995,655. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evolent Health Price Performance

EVH stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,409. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average is $30.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.53 and a beta of 1.55. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $39.78.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $382.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.68 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVH. BTIG Research increased their target price on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Featured Stories

