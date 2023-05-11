Axiom Investors LLC DE Purchases 17,400 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.1% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Visa were worth $108,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.96.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $230.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,100,283. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,671 shares of company stock worth $42,943,080. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.