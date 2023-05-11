Axiom Investors LLC DE Purchases 72 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.82% of FTI Consulting worth $44,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 42.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

FCN traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $175.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,770. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.65. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.09 and a 12 month high of $205.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.33). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $806.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.77, for a total value of $375,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,056,082.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.77, for a total value of $375,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,056,082.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.35, for a total transaction of $66,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 29,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,890.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,187 shares of company stock valued at $12,795,055. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Articles

