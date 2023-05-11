Axiom Investors LLC DE Reduces Stock Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Axiom Investors LLC DE decreased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,640 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.46% of TreeHouse Foods worth $12,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 47.7% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,787,000 after buying an additional 848,909 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,739.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 491,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 521,847 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1,208.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 436,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,531,000 after buying an additional 403,505 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,100,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,767,000 after buying an additional 371,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 442,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,773,000 after buying an additional 245,324 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

NYSE THS traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,634. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 0.44. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.82 and a 1 year high of $55.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.83 million. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Ann Sardini sold 5,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $253,590.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $89,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc engages is the manufacture and distribution of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation, and Snacking and Beverages.

