Axiom Investors LLC DE Sells 2,935,617 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Axiom Investors LLC DE reduced its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,936,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,935,617 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.59% of PagSeguro Digital worth $16,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,516 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 10,606,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,326,000 after buying an additional 573,785 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,118,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,640,000 after buying an additional 2,667,094 shares during the last quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 7,955,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,245,000 after buying an additional 702,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,124,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,029,000 after buying an additional 2,089,309 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAGS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.77.

PagSeguro Digital Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $12.03. 2,285,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,414,477. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.66. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.61.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $752.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.47 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 17.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

