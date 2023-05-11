AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX) Shares Up 0.5%

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.93 and last traded at $28.88. 5,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 11,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $115.52 million, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.13.

Get AXS Change Finance ESG ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $401,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF during the second quarter worth $580,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF during the second quarter worth $1,310,000.

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF Company Profile

The AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (CHGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 US large-cap stocks that meet diverse environmental, social, and governance standards. CHGX was launched on Oct 10, 2017 and is managed by AXS Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AXS Change Finance ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXS Change Finance ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.