Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.90 million. Azenta had a net margin of 349.08% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Azenta updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.07-$0.03 EPS and its Q3 guidance to ($0.07)-$0.03 EPS.

Azenta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA traded up $3.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.93. The stock had a trading volume of 388,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,451. Azenta has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $78.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.14.

Get Azenta alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AZTA shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens downgraded Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azenta

Azenta Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZTA. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Azenta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Azenta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.