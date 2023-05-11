Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) Lowered to Sell at BTIG Research

Babylon (NYSE:BBLNGet Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Babylon from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Babylon Price Performance

Babylon stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. Babylon has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $36.25. The stock has a market cap of $50.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.60.

Babylon (NYSE:BBLNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $288.96 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBLN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Babylon during the third quarter worth about $49,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Babylon in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Babylon by 886.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 52,319 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Babylon by 64.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Babylon by 312.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 46,186 shares during the last quarter.

Babylon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

