Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Rating) were down 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 158.60 ($2.00) and last traded at GBX 158.60 ($2.00). Approximately 67,008 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 421,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 161.60 ($2.04).

Baltic Classifieds Group Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.07, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £807.94 million and a PE ratio of 4,125.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 155.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 149.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lina Mačienė sold 300,000 shares of Baltic Classifieds Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.89), for a total transaction of £450,000 ($567,823.34). Insiders own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Baltic Classifieds Group Company Profile

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC owns and operates online classifieds portals in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. It operates online classifieds portals for automotive, such as Autoplius.lt and Auto24.ee; real estate portals, including Aruodas.lt, KV.ee, City24.ee, and City24.lv; job and service portals, which include CVbankas.lt and Paslaugos.lt; and generalist online classifieds portals comprising Skelbiu.lt, Kainos.lt, Osta.ee, and Kuldnebörs.ee.

