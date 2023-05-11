Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 37,794 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,690,000 after buying an additional 35,107 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $641,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $542,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.37. The company had a trading volume of 21,257,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,829,727. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.93. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.