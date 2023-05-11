Barclays Boosts Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $32.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 2.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CAKE. Stephens increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.38.

CAKE opened at $32.75 on Thursday. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 1.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,468,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2,369.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 905,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,913,000 after buying an additional 868,460 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 52,812.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 656,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,226,000 after buying an additional 655,401 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 307.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 696,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,101,000 after purchasing an additional 526,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $13,927,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

