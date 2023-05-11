Barclays Cuts EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $310.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $380.00 to $310.00 in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EPAM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $407.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $430.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen cut shares of EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $386.15.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $232.20 on Friday. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $462.99. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.94.

Institutional Trading of EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.48. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,131,000 after purchasing an additional 55,220 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 182.3% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 5,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,175.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.