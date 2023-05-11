Barclays Cuts EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $310.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $380.00 to $310.00 in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EPAM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $407.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $430.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen cut shares of EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $386.15.
EPAM Systems Stock Performance
Shares of EPAM stock opened at $232.20 on Friday. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $462.99. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.94.
Institutional Trading of EPAM Systems
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,131,000 after purchasing an additional 55,220 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 182.3% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 5,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,175.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.
About EPAM Systems
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
